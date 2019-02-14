Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver comes with a $130 GC at $399 ($529 value)

Newegg Flash offers the Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver plus a $130 Gift Card for $399 shipped. You’d normally pay $399 for the receiver alone at Amazon or B&H, with today’s offer stacking up to a 25% discount assuming you’ll use the Newegg credit. Standout features here include Dolby Atmos Audio, six HDMI inputs, AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity, Google Assistant integration, HDR pass-through and more alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Rated 4.7/5 stars, much like the rest of Pioneer’s home theater equipment.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $99 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup!

Pioneer VSX-933 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features: