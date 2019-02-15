Add Bluetooth to your existing car radio w/ this $7 AmazonBasics kit

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-free Car Kit with 3.5mm + USB for $7.06. This is an add-on item, so you’ll need to include it in orders of $25+ to lock-in the price and free shipping. For comparison, today’s deal is down from the original price of around $35. It has generally sold for between $15 and $25 over the last year. This kit makes it easy to add Bluetooth connectivity to your car system. It also features a USB port for charging devices at 2.1A speeds. Nearly 60% of reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-Free Car Kit Features: