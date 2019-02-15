Add Bluetooth to your existing car radio w/ this $7 AmazonBasics kit

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-free Car Kit with 3.5mm + USB for $7.06. This is an add-on item, so you’ll need to include it in orders of $25+ to lock-in the price and free shipping. For comparison, today’s deal is down from the original price of around $35. It has generally sold for between $15 and $25 over the last year. This kit makes it easy to add Bluetooth connectivity to your car system. It also features a USB port for charging devices at 2.1A speeds. Nearly 60% of reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.
AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-Free Car Kit Features:
- Uses car’s speaker system; plugs into cigarette lighter socket and 3.5mm audio jack plugs into the AUX IN port of your car (car stereo aux-in port required for use)
- Add Bluetooth functionality to your car: take phone calls and stream music.Use the USB port to charge other devices at the same time
- Built-in microphone: you can listen to phone calls through your car’s stereo and speak through your receiver’s microphone
- Bluetooth 4.0 technology enabled
- Magnetic mounting disk: the disk adheres to any part of your vehicle and allows you to magnetically attach the controller and remove it when needed audio jack