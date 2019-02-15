Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector goes anywhere with you for $390 (Reg. $470)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $389.99. That’s good for 20% off and $10 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using this projector for movie nights out on the patio during warmer months. It’s lightweight and has integrated streaming features along with one HDMI input. Surprisingly, the dual 10W speakers do a nice job of providing solid audio quality. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to save even further may want to consider the Nebula Prizm II from Anker. You’ll lose the portable features and built-in battery, but it’s still a nice option for those looking to make the change to a projector.

Anker Nebula Mars II features: