Add this Dual Waffle Maker to your kitchen arsenal for just $10 at Best Buy (35% off), more

As part of its ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale, Best Buy is offering Insignia Dual Waffle Maker for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 otherwise opt for in-store pickup to side step the delivery fee. Regularly $15, today’s deal is $5 or about 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have seen it go for slightly less, but that was a limited one-day deal. This is a basic dual waffle maker with a single temperature adjustment and a non-stick interior with a solid 4+ star rating. More details below.

While its hard to go wrong at just $10 with 4+ star ratings, we also spotted the Bella Belgian Flip Waffle Maker at $20 shipped (50% off). It is double the price but it also makes double the waffles and features a flip-over design.

Insignia Dual Waffle Maker: