Tell Alexa/Assistant it’s time for the Deebot 711 robotic vacuum to clean: $330 (Reg. $400)

ECOVACS ROBOTICS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Robotic Vacuum for $329.99 shipped when you use the code ECOVACSD711 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This vacuum can be controlled with Alexa or Assistant, meaning you can just speak a phrase and have the house cleaned effortlessly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Looking for a more budget-friendly robotic vacuum? Anker’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 11c is $200 shipped (Reg. $250). It doesn’t feature quite the amount of power as the DEEBOT above but it’d be great for smaller apartments.
Need a manual cleaning option? Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Vacuum + 3 Extra Tools is $160 shipped ($300+ value) right now. Dyson is a household name when it comes to cleaning products, and this stick vacuum would be a great option to pick up come springtime.
ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robotic Vacuum features:
- Smart Navi 2.0: Maps your home and creates the perfect systematic s- cleaning path. Never cleans the same place twice. Cleans up to >1100 sq. ft. per cycle.
- Voice & App Controls: Alexa & Google Home voice commands. Ecovacs Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.
- 2x Power w/ Max Mode: Increase suction power to 1000 pa for particularly troublesome messes. Use with auto-clean, or specialized edge & spot mode cleaning.
- 110 Minute Battery Life: A longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean.
- 1-Year Warranty, plus all the Basic Features & Accessories: Our customers are covered. For basic features, see below. Comes w/ (1) charging dock, (4) side brushes, (2) high efficiency air filter, (1) remote control w/ battery), (1) cleaning tool & fantastic customer support.