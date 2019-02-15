Google Home Hub returns to $99 shipped (Reg. $129)

Macy’s offers the Google Home Hub in Charcoal for $99 shipped. That’s good for up to $50 off the regular going rate and the best price available by $30. Google Home Hub delivers access to all of your favorite Assistant features in a sleek display. Play music from various streaming services, watch YouTube videos and more. We were big fans in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer the design of Lenovo’s Smart Display? It’s currently on sale from $100 shipped. Check out the entire sale and more details on this popular smart assistant.

Google Home Hub features: