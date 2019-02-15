Cut the cord and DVR your favorite shows w/ the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro for $110 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner for $109.99 shipped. We typically see it sell for $150, with today’s deal being $10 less than our previous mention and the historic Amazon all-time low. The Connect Quatro Tuner is ideal for cordcutters looking to enjoy DVR functionality for a fraction of the cost. This model can record up to four streams at once, making it ideal for capturing content for viewing at a later time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re committed to cutting the cord, pick up the popular Mohu AIR 60-mile HDTV Antenna, which is currently on sale for $50. This is a great way to pick up local channels and dive into the world of cable-free living.
HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:
- Cut the cable and save on monthly fees
- Watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously throughout your home with our Multi room Multi user network tuner solution
- Compatible with HDHomeRun DVR Plex iOS android Windows 10 Mac Linux devices etc.
- Pause recordings on one device in one room and resume in another on a separate device with HDHomeRun DVR service
- Works over your home wired or Wi-Fi network to many devices throughout your home