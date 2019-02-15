Cut the cord and DVR your favorite shows w/ the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro for $110 (Reg. $150)

Feb. 15th 2019

$110
Best Buy offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner for $109.99 shipped. We typically see it sell for $150, with today’s deal being $10 less than our previous mention and the historic Amazon all-time low. The Connect Quatro Tuner is ideal for cordcutters looking to enjoy DVR functionality for a fraction of the cost. This model can record up to four streams at once, making it ideal for capturing content for viewing at a later time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re committed to cutting the cord, pick up the popular Mohu AIR 60-mile HDTV Antenna, which is currently on sale for $50. This is a great way to pick up local channels and dive into the world of cable-free living.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro features:

  • Cut the cable and save on monthly fees
  • Watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously throughout your home with our Multi room Multi user network tuner solution
  • Compatible with HDHomeRun DVR Plex iOS android Windows 10 Mac Linux devices etc.
  • Pause recordings on one device in one room and resume in another on a separate device with HDHomeRun DVR service
  • Works over your home wired or Wi-Fi network to many devices throughout your home
