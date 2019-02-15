Save 50% on Mohu’s AIR 60-Mile Outdoor HDTV Antenna, now on sale for $50 shipped

Best Buy is currently offering the Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Amplified Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Walmart, beats the all-time low there by $30 and is the best price we’ve seen. Mohu’s antenna can pull in content from up to 60 miles away and sports a multi-directional, weatherproof design. It carries a 4/5 star rating from 590 customers. Swing by AntennaWeb to see what OTA content is available in your area.

Those in search of a more affordable option who may not need the 60-mile range should alternatively consider bringing home $13 AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna instead .

If you’re ready to go all-in on a cord-cutting setup, we’ve got your back. Check out our guide on leveraging Plex and HDHomeRun to enjoy local sports, news, more.

Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Antenna features: