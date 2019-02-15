Save 50% on Mohu’s AIR 60-Mile Outdoor HDTV Antenna, now on sale for $50 shipped

- Feb. 15th 2019 11:43 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Amplified Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Walmart, beats the all-time low there by $30 and is the best price we’ve seen. Mohu’s antenna can pull in content from up to 60 miles away and sports a multi-directional, weatherproof design. It carries a 4/5 star rating from 590 customers. Swing by AntennaWeb to see what OTA content is available in your area.

Those in search of a more affordable option who may not need the 60-mile range should alternatively consider bringing home $13 AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna instead .

If you’re ready to go all-in on a cord-cutting setup, we’ve got your back. Check out our guide on leveraging Plex and HDHomeRun to enjoy local sports, news, more.

Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Antenna features:

Pick up digital, HDTV, UHF and VHF channels on your HDTV with this Mohu AIR 60 MH-110788 outdoor antenna, which features a removable Clean Peak amplifier to help clean up and boost signals. The multi-directional design provides an expansive 60-mile range.

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Home Theater

Home Theater
Mohu

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go