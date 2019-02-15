Reduce some of that clutter atop your desk w/ this headphone hanger for just $4 (55% off)

Link Dream (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the New Bee Headphone Hanger for $3.96 Prime shipped when coupon code PKVPGRLR has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This hanger is made to mount without damaging your desk thanks to the use of two-sided tape. If you’re like me, you prefer to have a desk with as little as possible on it. Installing this headphone hanger is a sure way to help remove some clutter. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to use with an OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush for $5. This thing is made to help you clear debris from hard-to-clean devices like keyboards, camera lenses, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

Headphone Hanger features: