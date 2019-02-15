Reduce some of that clutter atop your desk w/ this headphone hanger for just $4 (55% off)

Link Dream (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the New Bee Headphone Hanger for $3.96 Prime shipped when coupon code PKVPGRLR has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This hanger is made to mount without damaging your desk thanks to the use of two-sided tape. If you’re like me, you prefer to have a desk with as little as possible on it. Installing this headphone hanger is a sure way to help remove some clutter. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Put today’s savings to use with an OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush for $5. This thing is made to help you clear debris from hard-to-clean devices like keyboards, camera lenses, and more. Rated 4+ stars.
Headphone Hanger features:
- Made of high quality metal, super solid and durable to hold two sets of headphones at the same time such as Beats, Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, Philips, Audio-Technical, Platonic, Shure, Jabra, JVC, JBL, AKG.
- It sticks firmly underneath your desk with strong 3M adhesive & screw for extra strength and security makes it is easy to fit different table and shelves or any other horizontal panel so you can just peel the backing off and stick it under your desk, super easy to install.