Huawei’s Mate SE Android Smartphone touts expandable storage at $185 shipped (Reg. $220)

Huawei’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Mate SE 64GB Android Smartphone for $184.99 shipped when code HUA35 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of the discount. That’s good for a $35 savings from the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $10 and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Notable features here include a dual-lens 16MP rear camera system, 3340 mAh battery and a 6-inch screen. You’ll also find expandable microSD card storage up to 256GB. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Use your savings to bring home the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Card and expand your new smartphone’s storage for just $21.50.

Huawei Mate SE features:

With a 5.93” 18: 9 edge-to-edge all-screen design, high screen-to-body ratio and 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, the HUAWEI FullView display on the Huawei mate SE brings you an immersive visual experience

The dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera offers an all new portrait mode, letting you capture professional and artistic photos in a single shot with an ultra-fast focus time

Big 3340 mAh battery for tons of screen-time on a single charge