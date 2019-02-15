NETGEAR’s $45 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem saves you up $120 per year by ditching your ISP’s rental

- Feb. 15th 2019 9:43 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and beats our previous mention by $5. Standout features here include up to 200Mbps download speeds across its four channels, alongside saving you up to $120 per year by ditching the rental modem from your ISP. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

NETGEAR’s. CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem is certified to work with Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE and more. But you’ll want to double check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

  • Support Cable internet service plans up to 200 Mbps. Separate router required for Wi-Fi 16×4 channel bonding
  • Docsis 3. 0 up to 16x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2. 0. Number of Ethernet ports: one (1) Gigabit Ethernet port with auto-sensing technology
  • Eliminate monthly cable Modem rental fees – up to 156 USD per year. System Requirements- Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS, or other operating systems running a TCP/IP network. Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.0, Firefox 2.0, Safari 1.4, or Google Chrome 11.0 browsers or higher

