Razer’s THX-Certified Kraken Gaming Headset falls to new low at $75 ($25 off), more from $60

- Feb. 15th 2019 1:16 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX-Certified Gaming Headset for $74.95 shipped. Also available for $4 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Kraken headset upgrades your gaming experience with THX Spatial Audio, custom-tuned 50MM drivers and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more. 

Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR HS70 Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset in White for $60 shipped. That saves you $20 from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset features:

Give orders to teammates during intense matchups with this Razer Kraken gaming headset. Its custom-tuned 50mm drivers provide a wide soundscape, so you can hear subtle footsteps approaching and shattering explosions, and the gel-infused ear cups provide natural cooling to keep you comfortable. This Razer Kraken gaming headset lets you adjust the game/chat balance for a customizable experience.

