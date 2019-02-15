Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Devil Shard, Last Colossus, Phone Drive, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Devil Shard, Last Colossus, Extreme Calendar, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Scroll: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silversword: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Leonardo da Vinci: Anatomy: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hero Generations: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $40 or less, Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry New Dawn, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spoken & Translator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Dark Romance: The Swan Sonata HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)