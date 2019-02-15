Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Devil Shard, Last Colossus, Phone Drive, more

- Feb. 15th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Devil Shard, Last Colossus, Extreme Calendar, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Scroll: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silversword: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Leonardo da Vinci: Anatomy: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hero Generations: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $40 or less, Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry New Dawn, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spoken & Translator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Dark Romance: The Swan Sonata HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full)$3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard