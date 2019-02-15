Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $40 or less, Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry New Dawn, more

In today’s best game deals, after going out of stock for a brief time, Spider-Man for PS4 is back down to $39.99 shipped over at Amazon. Regularly $60, it is currently now matched at Best Buy, meaning GCU members can grab it for $31.99. That’s matching our previous mention and the best price we can find on the highly-rated open-world Spidey game. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Far Cry New Dawn, Mario + Rabbids, Undertale, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Far Cry New Dawn $36 (Reg. $40, Released today) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTVUA36 at checkout
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Tetris 99 FREE (Out Now!, More Details)
- Battlefield 1: Revolution: $3 (Reg. $20+) | CDKeys
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo III: Eternal $20 w/ Live (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Diablo III: Eternal Switch $40 (Reg. $60) | eShop
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $46 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- BioShock Collection $15 w/ Live (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Now matched on PSN
- Monster Hunter World $25 w/ Live (Reg. $40+) | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome $15 w/ Live (Reg. $20+) | Microsoft
- Now matched on PSN
- God of War: Collector’s Edition $60 (Reg. $100) | B&H
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Splatoon 2 $45.50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
