TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi 802.11ac Router includes a FREE $20 GC at $80 ($120 value)

- Feb. 15th 2019 8:34 am ET

0

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi 802.11ac Router bundled with a $20 Gift Card for $79.99 shipped when code EMCTVUA46 has been applied at checkout. That takes over $20 off the going rate at retailers like Amazon and matches the all-time low there. But when you throw in the added Newegg credit, today’s offer is $10 less than we’ve tracked before on the router. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home and works with the Google WiFi ecosystem. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

If you need more Wi-Fi coverage than one router can provide, use your savings to bring home TP-Link’s $17 N300 Range Extender.

TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router features:

  • The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down
  • Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance
  • 13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home
  • Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg

Newegg
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go