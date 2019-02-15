TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi 802.11ac Router includes a FREE $20 GC at $80 ($120 value)

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi 802.11ac Router bundled with a $20 Gift Card for $79.99 shipped when code EMCTVUA46 has been applied at checkout. That takes over $20 off the going rate at retailers like Amazon and matches the all-time low there. But when you throw in the added Newegg credit, today’s offer is $10 less than we’ve tracked before on the router. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home and works with the Google WiFi ecosystem. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

If you need more Wi-Fi coverage than one router can provide, use your savings to bring home TP-Link’s $17 N300 Range Extender.

TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home

Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most