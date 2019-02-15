Prep for spring w/ the Worx 12-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $80 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot offers the Worx WG163 20V GT 3.0 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger with two batteries for $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members pay $6 for delivery. For comparison, you’ll find this bundle online for around $100 at retailers like Home Depot. Features include a 20V rechargeable battery system that ditches the need for a gas can or mixing oil. This fume-free system has an adjustable shaft, 90-degree pivoting head and ships with a three-year limited warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this corded option from Toro. At around 40% less, it will still get the job done and take it easy on your wallet at the same time.

Worx WG163 String Trimmer features: