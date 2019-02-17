Score the best-selling TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $14 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Feb. 17th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $13.98 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen a single model sell for at Amazon. Alongside working with Alexa, Assistant and more, TP-Link’s smart plug doesn’t require a hub and connects right to your home’s Wi-Fi. As a #1 best-seller, it carries 4.3/5 stars from over 13,500 customers.

Looking for additional ways to expand your smart home? TP-Link’s Dimmable Soft White Smart LED Light Bulb is a nice buy at $20.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
  • UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug-in devices.
  • Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single
