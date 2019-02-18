Amazon takes 20% off cold and flu essentials from $3.50 in today’s Gold Box

- Feb. 18th 2019 9:10 am ET

From $3.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off various cold & flu season essentials from under $3.67. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Vicks Filter-Free 1.2-gallon Cool Mist Humidifier for $29. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 and typically is listed at $40+ these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low. With a 1.2-gallon capacity, this humidifier offers up to 3 hours of run-time and can be used in conjunction with other Vicks products. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Suffering from a cold? The Airbone Vitamin C Gummies are on sale for $12.35 in today’s sale. It typically sells for around $16 or so at other online storefronts. This is a great price to stock up and protect yourself from illness throughout winter.

Vicks Cool Mist Humidifier features:

  • VICKS FILTER-FREE COOL MIST HUMIDIFIER: This cool mist humidifier won’t need replacement filters, & it’s 1.2 gallon tank can give up to 30 hours of soothing mist. Vicks cool mist humidifier is quiet, making it great for your bedroom or baby’s nursery
  • VICKS HUMIDIFIERS FOR BABIES, KIDS, ADULTS: Humidifiers diffuse moisture into the air, and many women and men find that a humidifier for the bedroom becomes an essential part of a good nights sleep when the air is dry, in allergy season, or when sick
  • COUGH & CONGESTION RELIEF: When you or your kid has a cold, it can be difficult to sleep through the night. Humidifiers, vaporizers, & steam inhalers provide temporary relief from coughing & congestion, so your rest won’t be as disturbed by coughing fits
From $3.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp