Amazon now offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vac at its all-time low: $112 (Reg. $160, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is nearly $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. In fact, we have never seen this particular model go for less on Amazon. It features self-charging, programmable scheduling, remote control, smart sensors so it doesn’t fall down the stairs and is specifically designed to tackle pet hair. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $112, this is one of the more affordable options out there from any brand. Even the budget-friendly ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S model goes for more than double the price of today’s deal. However, if for some reason you still want to do it yourself, Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Vacuum is still down at $160 ($300+ value). And head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum: