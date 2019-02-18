Complete your game room w/ Arcade1Up’s Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet at $280 (Reg. $350+, All-time low)

Trusted seller GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade System with Riser for $279.99 shipped when code GAMER50 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. That’s good for an additional $20 off the sale price at Walmart, though it normally fetches $350 or more. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is a new all-time low. This 12-in-1 arcade cabinet features many of the era-defining classic titles like Asteroids, Centipede, and more. It also features a 17-inch color screen, 12-inch riser and plenty of classic decals. Reviews are still coming in on this model, but Arcade1Up cabinets are highly-rated across the board.
Those in search of a smaller way to relive their glory days racking up high scores in the arcade can add the RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet to their desk for $110 at Amazon.
Arcade1Up Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet features:
- True Arcade Tactile Feel – plays exactly as you remember
- Precision Trackball for enhanced play and speed, and control knob.
- Adjustable Volume
- 17”color LCD screen
- Features commercial-grade construction and coinless operation.
- 12” Riser for elevated play
- Includes: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe
Now you can bring the classic arcade experience home. Arcade1Up game cabinets look, feel and play just like the classic arcade games you remember. 3/4 Scale Arcade Cabinet – Play Seated or Standing with included Riser. Power Adapter Included.