Complete your game room w/ Arcade1Up’s Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet at $280 (Reg. $350+, All-time low)

Trusted seller GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade System with Riser for $279.99 shipped when code GAMER50 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. That’s good for an additional $20 off the sale price at Walmart, though it normally fetches $350 or more. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is a new all-time low. This 12-in-1 arcade cabinet features many of the era-defining classic titles like Asteroids, Centipede, and more. It also features a 17-inch color screen, 12-inch riser and plenty of classic decals. Reviews are still coming in on this model, but Arcade1Up cabinets are highly-rated across the board.

Those in search of a smaller way to relive their glory days racking up high scores in the arcade can add the RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet to their desk for $110 at Amazon.

Arcade1Up Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet features:

True Arcade Tactile Feel – plays exactly as you remember

Precision Trackball for enhanced play and speed, and control knob.

Adjustable Volume

17”color LCD screen

Features commercial-grade construction and coinless operation.

12” Riser for elevated play

Includes: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe