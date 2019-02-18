DEWALT drills, saws, accessories and more are on sale from $30 at Home Depot, today only

- Feb. 18th 2019 8:46 am ET

From $30
0

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off DEWALT power tools and accessories starting at $30. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 3-tool 20V Drill and Driver Kit for $149. That’s good for at least 25% off the regular going rate and $30 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes everything you need for DIY builds, including a drill and impact driver, two batteries, bag and wall charger. DEWALT also includes a LED light, which is perfect for seeing in tough-to-reach or dark spaces. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 1,700 Amazon customers. More below.

We’re also eyeing the 140-piece DEWALT Maxfit Screw and Drill Bit Set for $29.88. That’s good for 25% off and the best offer we can find. Pair it with today’s featured deal above and really get some work done. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

DEWALT 3-tool Drill and Driver Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK377C2 20-Volt MAX Lithium-ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit is ideal for most drilling and fastening applications. Both the drill/driver and impact driver are compact in design and excellent for hard to reach areas. This combo also includes a hand held work light to illuminate your work area. Both drill and drivers feature brushless design.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Dewalt

