Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook offers USB-C, HDMI and more for $220 (Reg. $275)

Amazon offers the Lenovo 11.6-inch C330 2-in-1 Chromebook for $219.99 shipped. That’s good for $80 off the original price, nearly $30 less than B&H, and the best we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018. This model sports an 11.6-inch display, which can be flipped over for a more traditional tablet experience. Other notable features include both USB-A and C connectivity, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Great for email or web browsing on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to put your savings to work and pick up a few extra USB-C cables for your new Chromebook. Amazon’s in-house Basics line offers various sizes at affordable prices, making it easy to load up on necessary connectivity in 2019.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook features: