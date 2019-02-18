Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook offers USB-C, HDMI and more for $220 (Reg. $275)

- Feb. 18th 2019 8:05 am ET

$220
Amazon offers the Lenovo 11.6-inch C330 2-in-1 Chromebook for $219.99 shipped. That’s good for $80 off the original price, nearly $30 less than B&H, and the best we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018. This model sports an 11.6-inch display, which can be flipped over for a more traditional tablet experience. Other notable features include both USB-A and C connectivity, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Great for email or web browsing on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to put your savings to work and pick up a few extra USB-C cables for your new Chromebook. Amazon’s in-house Basics line offers various sizes at affordable prices, making it easy to load up on necessary connectivity in 2019.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

  • Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7 etc.) with standard USB Type-C 2.0 enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters etc.)
  • Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos and music
  • Reversible design – easily insert the connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up)
  • Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports)
