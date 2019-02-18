LG’s G7 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone gets a $170 discount to $430 shipped

B&H is currently offering the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone for $429.99 shipped. That’s good for a $170 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and comes within $35 of our previous mention. Today’s discount is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked outside of Google Fi promotions and is the best currently available. Headlined by a 6.1-inch display, LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone runs Android Oreo, sports a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and 64GB of on-board storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another one the G7 ThinQ’s notable features is expandable microSD card storage. A great way to use your savings is to bring home the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Card for just $21.50.

LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone features: