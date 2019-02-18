Play Zelda, Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario, and more w/ Nintendo’s NES Classic: $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60)

- Feb. 18th 2019 3:40 pm ET

Nintendo’s official eBay storefront is offering its refurbished NES Classic for $50 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you played NES as a kid like me, games like Dr. Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong have a special place in your heart. Head on a nostalgic adventure today when you pick up this console for your living room. Customers will receive a full 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

NES Classic features:

  • The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and pre-loaded with 30 games
  • The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more
  • Includes a standard HDMI cable
  • Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter
  • Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately
