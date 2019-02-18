Nomad’s outlet sale takes an extra 15% off Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad accessories

- Feb. 18th 2019 12:24 pm ET

Nomad currently has an outlet sale running on some of its most popular iPhone, Apple Watch and tech accessories. Apply promo code 9TO5OUTLET to save an extra 15% off current prices. Shipping does vary by item. Our top pick is the Modern Strap for Apple Watch at $25.46. Note: You may have to scroll to the bottom of this page to see this offer. That’s down from its original $60 price tag and the best we’ve seen from Nomad. Features include a vegetable-tanned leather design, steels lugs and buckle along with compatibly for all models. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable Nomad Outlet deals include:

Nomad Modern Strap for Apple Watch:

Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look. Made from minimally treated, vegetable tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating a handsome, rich leather strap with a look that is uniquely yours.

