Nomad’s outlet sale takes an extra 15% off Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad accessories

Nomad currently has an outlet sale running on some of its most popular iPhone, Apple Watch and tech accessories. Apply promo code 9TO5OUTLET to save an extra 15% off current prices. Shipping does vary by item. Our top pick is the Modern Strap for Apple Watch at $25.46. Note: You may have to scroll to the bottom of this page to see this offer. That’s down from its original $60 price tag and the best we’ve seen from Nomad. Features include a vegetable-tanned leather design, steels lugs and buckle along with compatibly for all models. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable Nomad Outlet deals include:

Nomad Modern Strap for Apple Watch: