This morning, Panasonic has unveiled a pair of upgrades to its already popular Lumix point-and-shoot cameras. Today’s announcement includes the launch of the Lumix DC-FZ1000 II and DC-ZS80. Both continue Panasonic’s legacy of excellent prosumer-grade cameras thanks to a refreshed physical design and a bevy of features. Head below for a quick look at each.

Pansonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II: 4K, larger footprint, more

The FZ1000 II arrives on the scene with a 20MP one-inch MOS sensor that is designed for performance and low-light condition. It will ship with a Leica 25-400mm F/2.8/4 lens that’s made for just about any shooting scenarios one might find themselves in. Make no mistake, pros will want more functionality and customization, but for the average consumer this camera has all the makings to be a rock star.

On the video side, the FZ1000 II will support 4K films at 30fps, which may be a disappointment for some. At least the UHD compatibility is available. Panasonic will continue to pair that with its numerous 4K PHOTO modes. This allows users to shoot video and capture individual frames at the same time, something that I’ve found to be useful during action shots on my Panasonic Lumix. Upgrades here include a new Auto Marking system that makes it easier to pick out certain frames. Sequence Composition delivers a multi-image function for unique captures.

On the backside you’ll find a three-inch LCD display that has been upgraded with touch functionality. There are also 13 total Fn buttons, which is arguably overkill but some will love the control over every little detail there. It of course ships with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatibility.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II is available for pre-order today at Amazon for $897.99 shipped. It will release on March 31st.

Panasonic ZS80: Pocket-sized fun on-the-go

Meanwhile, the smaller ZS80 is perfect for snapping pictures on-the-go when your iPhone or Android device just won’t do the job. Available in black or silver, it also sports a 20MP sensor that’s been pared down to 1/2.3-inches. What really makes this model stand out however is its Leica 30X 24-720mm lens. That’s a serious range which make this camera all the more intriguing as a point-and-shoot option.

The backside sports a three-inch LCD display, which can be tilted and flipped for easy selfies and multi-angle viewing. It does support 4K footage at the same 30fps mentioned above. 4K PHOTO is also available along with various creative modes for Instagram-worthy shots. It ships with a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radio as well.

The Panasonic Lumix ZS80 is available for pre-order at Amazon for $447.99 shipped. It is slated to be released on May 2nd.