Audioengine introduces A2+ Wireless Speakers, available now for $269

- Feb. 19th 2019 2:43 pm ET

Audioengine is the name behind some of our favorite speakers on the market today. We’ve previously waxed poetic about their top-grade sound and build quality. Today, Audioengine is announcing its new A2+ Wireless Desktop Speakers. You may recall the previous generation, which required a wired connection. The latest version arrives today with Bluetooth connectivity and that same iconic design. Head below for more.

Audioengine A2+ goes wireless

The latest from Audioengine continues to focus on upgrading your Mac or turntable’s audio with best-in-class design and materials. A2+ Wireless works both via Bluetooth and its built-in USB connection, along with dual analog inputs. While the previous generation lacked wireless connectivity, today’s announcement delivers on all front.

USB input is key, as it provides a digital connection to the A2+ amplifier, which can be found within the left speaker. Audioengine prides itself on delivering high-end sound without the confusing setup. In fact, the spec sheet proudly proclaims that there is “no setup, passwords or hassle.” It’s a stark contrast to a world currently filled with smart speakers.

Available today

The new Audioengine A2+ Wireless Speakers are available today for $269 per pair. Three finishes will be shipping at launch, but don’t be surprised if Audioengine comes up with a wood-wrapped version in the near future.

