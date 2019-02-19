Save 24% on a four-pack of Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart Plugs at $38 shipped

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers a four-pack of its Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs for $37.99 shipped when code SMARTAUK has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, marks the first price drop we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. These smart plugs work without a hub and pair with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, as well as your smartphone. Another notable feature is that the plugs’ compact design doesn’t hog both outlets. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 100 smart home enthusiasts.
If you’re looking for some more budget-conscious options, we spotted a four-pack deal for only $29 Prime shipped. However, you’ll be ditching any well-known brands by opting for the lower-cost option.
Aukey Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs features:
- Activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics anytime, anywhere using this Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the AUKEY Home app on your phone.
- Works with Alexa & Google Assistant.
- Customize a schedule for your lights to turn on at sunset or pre-set a timer and wake up with your coffee ready.
- Compact form keeps adjacent outlets accessible and allows two smart plugs to fit together perfectly in one duplex outlet