Illuminate your hallways w/ Eufy Lumi Plug-in Lights for $11 Prime shipped

- Feb. 19th 2019 8:02 am ET

EufyHome via Amazon offers a four-pack of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $10.99 Prime shipped. You can also grab a three-pack of the battery-powered version for the same price. For comparison, we typically see these lights sell for $15 or so. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Perfect for illuminating hallways or bathrooms at night, these lights will provide some peace of mind while moving around. Built-in sensors only keep these plugs running when needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Anker’s Eufy brand has a number of smart home-powered accessories, many of which are currently on sale. Swing by yesterday’s roundup for deals on Eufy’s Genie Alexa speaker, smart plugs, baby monitor and more.

eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

  • IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.
  • AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.
  • ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

