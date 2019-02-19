Illuminate your hallways w/ Eufy Lumi Plug-in Lights for $11 Prime shipped

EufyHome via Amazon offers a four-pack of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $10.99 Prime shipped. You can also grab a three-pack of the battery-powered version for the same price. For comparison, we typically see these lights sell for $15 or so. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Perfect for illuminating hallways or bathrooms at night, these lights will provide some peace of mind while moving around. Built-in sensors only keep these plugs running when needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

