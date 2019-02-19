Fire TV Recast delivers OTA DVR, multiple tuners and up to 150 hours of storage from $190

Amazon offers its Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB for $189.99 shipped. You can grab the larger 1TB model for $229.99. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s as much as $50 off and a match of the second best discount we’ve tracked to date. Fire TV Recast offers a unique take on cord-cutting and DVR storage, mixing in well with its existing lineup of Fire TV streaming media players. Users can store some 150 hours of HD content while leveraging Alexa to control various features. Features up to four tuners for capturing multiple feeds at the same time. Hit up our our announcement coverage for additional details. Rated 4/5 stars.

ICYMI, Amazon’s entire Fire TV streamer lineup is on sale currently which pairs well with the Recast DVR. Deals start at $30. We also have a nice offer on Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR, which offers similar features but delivers content to your Apple TV, Roku and various other devices.

Fire TV Recast features: