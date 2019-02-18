Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR adds local news, more to your cord-cutting setup at $101 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $101.02 shipped. That’s good for a $39 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, comes within $1 of our previous mention of the Amazon all-time low and is the best available. This OTA DVR features dual tuners, allowing you to watch or record two programs at a time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’ve spotted a notable 50% off deal on Mohu’s AIR 60-Mile Outdoor HDTV Antenna at $50. Or if you’re looking for a more affordable indoor option, then 1byone’s 50-mile OTA antenna at $23 is a great alternative.

Need more tips on improving your cord-cutting setup? Check out our getting started guide.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

  • Whole-home networked DVR: browse, record, and stream live over-the-air (OTA) HDTV to any device, any time, anywhere
  • Cancel cable, keep the DVR: watch, pause, and record live antenna TV. Browse upcoming shows, schedule and manage recordings by episode or Series. Skip commercials, fast-forward and rewind recordings
  • Dual-band AC Wi-Fi included: The only OTA DVR with Wi-Fi, Tablo lets you position the DVR and TV antenna for the best signal reception. (Hdtv antenna required, sold separately)
  • Tablo is the live TV app: Enjoy Tablo apps on iOS & Android mobile devices, computers, Smart TVs, streaming media & Gaming devices, incl. Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and Xbox
