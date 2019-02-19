Add a leather Apple Watch band to your arsenal in various colors for $5.50 (Reg. $12+)

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch bands in both sizes and various colors for $5.59 Prime shipped when promo code AYYYUIZ5 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, these bands typically sell for $12 or more. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Ditch the high prices from Apple and go with a third-party band for the price of a cup of coffee. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer Milanese Loop? Check out this deal on multiple colors for $5.50 via Amazon. That sure beats paying full price at Apple.

Leather Apple Watch Bands feature: