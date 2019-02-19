Add a leather Apple Watch band to your arsenal in various colors for $5.50 (Reg. $12+)

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch bands in both sizes and various colors for $5.59 Prime shipped when promo code AYYYUIZ5 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, these bands typically sell for $12 or more. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Ditch the high prices from Apple and go with a third-party band for the price of a cup of coffee. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer Milanese Loop? Check out this deal on multiple colors for $5.50 via Amazon. That sure beats paying full price at Apple.

Leather Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Length: Designed for wrists 6.3’’ to 7.9’’ , fits all 42mm version iWatch, for Apple Watch Series 2 3 1.
  • Super soft leather：makes no pressure on your wrist，never scratch skin and clothes, skin-friendly. Not waterproof.
  • Unique design：stainless steel round buckle, C-shaped clasp and buckle, metal connector, smooth metal edge, won’t bring you any pain and danger, ten holes design, can be adjusted at your will, Frosted texture, mystical and gentle felling.
  • Easy installation: Our newly designed connector makes installing and changing bands simple, Easily insert the spring-loaded metal lugs into your Apple Watch and your watch can be worn.

