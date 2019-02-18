Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ a Milanese band in multiple colors from $5.50 Prime shipped

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in 38/40mm or 42/44mm for $5.49 Prime shipped when you use code 2GCU6SAF at checkout. Also available in 38/40mm Rose Gold with the same code or 38/40mm Silver for $6.49 when you use the code Y5GL9AFP at checkout. Regularly around $10 each, this is much more affordable than Apple’s $149 price and would be a great addition to any Apple Watch collection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.
Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:
- For Apple Watch Band 42mm: Top stainless steel mesh loop apple watch strap for iWatch Sports Edition series 3 2 1
- IWatch Bands 42mm: milanese loop band with durable adapters, very comfortable to wear and easy to install
- For Apple Watch Band: Fit for all 42mm versions of iwatch band,fit wrist size: 6.15 Inch – 10.35 Inch;
- One Year Warranty for apple watch milanese loop.Feel free to contact for any quality issues
- Tips: We don’t recommend you use this apple watch band with daily desk work.
