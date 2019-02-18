Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ a Milanese band in multiple colors from $5.50 Prime shipped

- Feb. 18th 2019 2:51 pm ET

0

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in 38/40mm or 42/44mm for $5.49 Prime shipped when you use code 2GCU6SAF at checkout. Also available in 38/40mm Rose Gold with the same code or 38/40mm Silver for $6.49 when you use the code Y5GL9AFP at checkout. Regularly around $10 each, this is much more affordable than Apple’s $149 price and would be a great addition to any Apple Watch collection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking for a Milanese Loop band? Check out our roundup with choices in all styles from $5. You’ll find sports style, leather, metal bracelets, and more to fit any budget in our guide.

Wanting something a little higher-end? Nomad is currently running a 15% off sale for 9to5 readers with discounts on Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad accessories.

Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

  • For Apple Watch Band 42mm: Top stainless steel mesh loop apple watch strap for iWatch Sports Edition series 3 2 1
  • IWatch Bands 42mm: milanese loop band with durable adapters, very comfortable to wear and easy to install
  • For Apple Watch Band: Fit for all 42mm versions of iwatch band,fit wrist size: 6.15 Inch – 10.35 Inch;
  • One Year Warranty for apple watch milanese loop.Feel free to contact for any quality issues
  • Tips: We don’t recommend you use this apple watch band with daily desk work.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide