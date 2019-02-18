Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ a Milanese band in multiple colors from $5.50 Prime shipped

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in 38/40mm or 42/44mm for $5.49 Prime shipped when you use code 2GCU6SAF at checkout. Also available in 38/40mm Rose Gold with the same code or 38/40mm Silver for $6.49 when you use the code Y5GL9AFP at checkout. Regularly around $10 each, this is much more affordable than Apple’s $149 price and would be a great addition to any Apple Watch collection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking for a Milanese Loop band? Check out our roundup with choices in all styles from $5. You’ll find sports style, leather, metal bracelets, and more to fit any budget in our guide.

Wanting something a little higher-end? Nomad is currently running a 15% off sale for 9to5 readers with discounts on Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad accessories.

Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features: