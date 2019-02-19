Mohu’s Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna pulls in 25-miles of OTA content: $13 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opting for in-store pick up allows you to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $20 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The standout feature here is its ability to pull in content within a 25-mile range. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 660 shoppers.

Looking to expand your cord-cutting setup? The Fire TV Recast is currently on sale from $190.

Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna features: