Mohu’s Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna pulls in 25-miles of OTA content: $13 (35% off)

- Feb. 19th 2019 3:35 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opting for in-store pick up allows you to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $20 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The standout feature here is its ability to pull in content within a 25-mile range. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 660 shoppers.

Looking to expand your cord-cutting setup? The Fire TV Recast is currently on sale from $190.

Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy network and local channels with help from this Mohu Leaf Metro MH-110543 indoor HDTV antenna that offers clear reception from up to 25 miles away. The reversible, paintable design allows you to customize the appearance to suit your décor.

