Mesh Wi-Fi awaits with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Tri-Band System at $260 shipped (Reg. $330)

Newegg is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System Two-Pack for $259.99 shipped when code EMCTVUE69 has been applied at checkout. That takes $70 off the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $12 and is the best price we’ve seen since late 2017. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 5000-sq.ft. of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 3000Mbps network speeds. Each of the routers includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

If you’re in need of more Ethernet ports, then don’t miss out on TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit switch on sale for $14 shipped.

NETGEAR ORBI RBK50 Routers features: