Mesh Wi-Fi awaits with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Tri-Band System at $260 shipped (Reg. $330)

Newegg is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System Two-Pack for $259.99 shipped when code EMCTVUE69 has been applied at checkout. That takes $70 off the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $12 and is the best price we’ve seen since late 2017. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 5000-sq.ft. of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 3000Mbps network speeds. Each of the routers includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

NETGEAR ORBI RBK50 Routers features:

  • Covers up to 5000 square feet with high performance WiFi, kit includes WiFi router and Satellites
  • Unlike other WiFi sets that lose speed as you add devices, Orbi routers maintain data flow for your connected devices using a dedicated backhaul connection
  • Provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home
  • No need to create new accounts; just download the Orbi app, plug in your system, and follow the instructions on your PC, Mac or mobile device to get your house on the net

