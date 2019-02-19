Xbox Live Gold Deals from $13: gift card bundles from $100, 6-months for $26, more

Newegg has some great deals running today on Xbox Live gold memberships and Xbox gift cards. Regularly $40, you can now grab a 6-month Xbox Live Gold membership for $25.99 with free digital delivery. Simply use code EMCTVUE48 at checkout. That’s a nice $14 discount, $4 below Amazon’s current sale price and the best deal we can find. This is a great way to add an extra half year to your current subscription if you aren’t jumping in for the first time. But we also have some other notable offers down below.

Using code EMCTVUE52 at checkout

We also still have the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller with the Windows 10 Adapter at $50 shipped and 2 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $2.

Play together with friends in the world’s premier gaming community

Get free games to play with friends every month, worth up to $700 a year

Receive exclusive discounts of up to 50 – 75% on games in the Xbox Store

All future Games with Gold titles for Xbox 360 will be playable on Xbox One