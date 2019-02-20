Apple’s iPhone 8/Plus is just $5 per month after $99 down payment at Sprint

Sprint offers Apple’s iPhone 8 or 8 Plus for $5 per month when you put $99 down today. That works out to a total price of $190, making it one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, these devices usually sell for $20 or more per month at other stores like Best Buy. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are still great devices in 2019. Features include a Retina display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Learn more on this landing page.

With your savings, pick up a Spigen Ultra Hybrid case and drop the added bulk along the way. This case is available in various colors, including clear if you prefer to show off your styling of choice.

iPhone 8 features include: