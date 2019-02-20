Save your eyes from fatigue with these blue light filter computer glasses for $16 (Reg. up to $30)

Cyxus (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses in Classic Black for $15.92 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This color was originally $20, while other styles are currently going for as much as $30. This is the best price we’ve tracked for these glasses. If you’re spending several hours a day staring at a computer screen without much of a break in between, you need to make sure you’re taking care of your eyes. The lenses in these glasses absorb blue light and block UV rays, resulting in less eye fatigue and fewer headaches. They’re a #1 best-seller in computer blue light blocking glasses and rated 4/5 stars from nearly 1,000 customers.

Cyxus Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses feature: