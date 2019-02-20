Get ready because H&M’s New Home Collection looks like it’s making your bedroom and bathroom into a luxurious hotel. In this new collection you’ll find trademarks from top of the line hotels including fresh white sheets, silky pillow cases, luxurious bathrobes and much more. With prices starting at just $6, this new line is a no-brainer. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Bedding

Spruce up your bedroom for spring or prepare your guest’s space with luxurious bedding from H&M’s Hotel Line. A duvet cover is a staple to have in any bedroom and I love that you can change it out each season. Plus, it can be easily washed for convenience and to stay looking fresh. Our favorite option from H&M is the Cotton Percale Duvet Cover that starts at just $30. It features a hotel-like contrasting stripe and features a lightweight material that compliments a resort feel. Also be sure to pair this cover with the matching Cotton Percale Pillowcase for a cohesive and polished look. Even better, the pillowcases are priced from just $6.

Add an element of coziness to your bed by draping the Wool Throw over the end. Its two neutral color schemes are perfect for year-round with an $80 price tag. Another great way to create a cozy space is to add pillows. This will make your bed look inviting and comfortable too. The Jacquard-weave Cushion Cover adds the perfect amount of shine and its 20×20 size frame generates height to your bedding for dimension. This pillow cover is just $19 and looks similar to the Donna Karan New York Collection Pillow from Nordstrom that’s priced at $130.

Bath

Continue the luxuriousness into the bathroom by adding Jacquard-weave Bath Sheets. These bath sheets are much larger than a standard towel, and its plush material will dry quicker too. Plus, this style is available in five color options and features a coordinating hand towel and floor mat that looks just like a hotel bathroom.

Also, the Jacquard Weave Bath Robe looks like it stepped right out of a suit with a contrasting black pin stripe and long bell sleeves. Even better, it comes with a budget-friendly price-tag of $60. This bath robe would look great placed in a spare bathroom for guests or use it as an everyday lounge coat.

Which item from this new luxurious hotel collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the new Target Modern Light Collection here.