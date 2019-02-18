Target’s new modern light collection collaborates with HGTV star Leanne Ford, deals from $30

- Feb. 18th 2019 2:19 pm ET

Spruce up your home for a new season with Target’s New Modern Light Collection. The new line was created by the Co-host of HGTV series Restored by the Fords and interior designer Leanne Ford. She worked with Target to create more than 30 lighting fixtures as a limited-time collection. This collection was designed to be versatile to work in both farm house styles of mid-modern century homes. Notable listings in this collection include floor and table lamps, sconces and pendants, starting at $30. Head below to find our top picks.

“Lighting is everything,” says Leanne. “It’s one of the most important elements in a space, if not the most important. And if you pick the right piece, it doubles as a work of art.”

Rope Style Lighting

One of our favorite pieces from this collection is the Rope Net Pendant Lamp that’s priced at $70. This chandelier is a perfect piece for spring with its airy design and three color options. Its statement look would be wonderful over a dining table, entryway, living room or bedroom. This would also be perfect for a lake house or nautical theme room with its rope style. The rope net style also comes in two floor lamp options, one with a woven top and another with a rope design throughout. Both styles are priced at $90.

Finally, the rope design also comes in a table light option for just $40. All of the lights in the Leanne Ford x Target collection feature energy efficient light bulbs to help cut the cost and save you money too. Even better, this is available in either tan or black.

Leanne Ford x Target Collection

Golden Glamorous Light Fixtures

Gold is a very on-trend color to add to your home this season and the Leanne Ford x Target collection has you covered with budget-friendly options. The Metal Dome Task Floor Lamp is a standout with two dome endings that will modernize any space. I love its adjustable arm that can create more or less light depending on the occasion and it also is available in a black color option. This floor lamp is priced at $60 and looks extremely similar to West Elm’s Petite Arc Metal Floor Lamp that has a price tag of $174. However, if you’re looking for a way to make more of a statement in a room, the Metal Dome Pendant Light is a show stopper. Its brass interior is very unique as well as its modern shape. This pendant is priced at $160.
Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out another HGTV start Joane Gaines new line with Anthropoligie in our guide here.

