“Lighting is everything,” says Leanne. “It’s one of the most important elements in a space, if not the most important. And if you pick the right piece, it doubles as a work of art.”

Rope Style Lighting

One of our favorite pieces from this collection is the Rope Net Pendant Lamp that’s priced at $70. This chandelier is a perfect piece for spring with its airy design and three color options. Its statement look would be wonderful over a dining table, entryway, living room or bedroom. This would also be perfect for a lake house or nautical theme room with its rope style. The rope net style also comes in two floor lamp options, one with a woven top and another with a rope design throughout. Both styles are priced at $90.

Finally, the rope design also comes in a table light option for just $40. All of the lights in the Leanne Ford x Target collection feature energy efficient light bulbs to help cut the cost and save you money too. Even better, this is available in either tan or black.