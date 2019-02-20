A number of new Xbox Game Pass titles are hitting this month. The on-demand gaming subscription service is launching a handful of AAA titles throughout February including Lara Croft’s latest adventure, Batman and more. Head below for all the details.

Xbox Game Pass:

For the uninitiated, Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription service that gives players access to a growing list of on-demand titles. With more than 100 games and counting, the service has quickly gone from Microsoft’s attempt to get an early jump on the Netflix of video games business to a substantial value proposition for anyone with a Microsoft gamepad at their disposal. If you’ve yet to jump in and the new Xbox Game Pass titles are calling your name, you can grab a quick 2 month trial for just $2 right now.

New Xbox Game Pass Titles:

Now on to the new games. We will be getting the Xbox One Arkham Collection which includes the first two titles in the series: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. If you haven’t played these for some reason or another, you can do so starting on February 21st via Game Pass. On the same day, the Metroidvania-style Headlander developed by Double Fine and the backwards compatible Xbox 360 game Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two will join the fun.

Lara Croft On Demand:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Season 2 hits on the 28th) and Pumped BMX Pro were already added to the service earlier this month. We also saw the recently released (and not so well-received) Crackdown 3 make an appearance on the 15th in case you want a laugh or two.

The Hunter Becomes the Hunted:

Season two of the aforementioned Walking Dead as well as Alien: Isolation will become part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on February 28th. The latter of which was developed by Creative Assembly and puts players in the shoes of Amanda Ripley as she is hunted by a terrifying Xenomorph through the desolate hallways and laboratories of an abandoned space station.

While it does at times feel as though the service has never really caught on the way you would have imagined, Microsoft continually adds new Xbox Game Pass titles to entice players. That, on top of a regular slew of discounts on subscriptions has certainly helped push the service forward. It brings tons of value for avid gamers and those of us on the more casual side of things as well. There’s no sense dropping $60 to play 3 hours of a 40 or 100 hour game. At $9.99 per month (or less), Game Pass supports this kind of casual video game curiosity quite well.

Here’s a complete list of all the games on the service if you’re interested.