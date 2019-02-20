Finally repurpose your old SSD/HDD w/ Sabrent’s USB 3.0 adapter for under $5 Prime shipped

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD Adapter for $4.94 Prime shipped when you use code 45KO4BOS at checkout. Regularly closer to $10, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available right now. If you’re like me and have multiple drives sitting around the house and want to get the data off of them, this is a great choice. Just know that it won’t be able to power larger 3.5-inch hard drives; you’ll need a slightly more expensive adapter to do that. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

If you have a newer MacBook Pro or Mac mini, make this more usable by picking up Amazon’s #1 best-selling USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for just $8 Prime shipped. Though it’s a little more expensive than the hard drive adapter itself, you’ll be able to use the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 plug with any regular USB device.

Sabrent USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch SSD Adapter features: