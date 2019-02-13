Amazon’s #1 best-selling USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is perfect for your Mac at $8 (20% off)

- Feb. 13th 2019 12:29 pm ET

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is a 20% discount and is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. I have multiple of these adapters personally and they always come in handy. If you don’t want to deal with a larger hub or dock, this is a great way to use the older style USB devices with your brand-new MacBook or iPad Pro. This #1 best-seller will become a must-have in your tech bag. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Finish out your USB-C conversion by checking out Amazon’s cable, adapter, and hub assortments of items. They have everything you need from cables to Ethernet adapters and more at budget-friendly prices.

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter features:

  • [USB 3.0 Superspeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
  • [Match Macbook] Unibody aluminum casing. 3 colors to match Apple Macbook
  • [Durable Aluminum Body] High quality components ensures longer life span
  • [Tip 1] Need to push the adapter to the end till you hear a click
  • [Tip 2] Works with the original Apple Cable

