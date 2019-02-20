Enjoy color laser printing w/ Xerox’s AirPrint-enabled printer for $90 shipped (Reg. $160)

- Feb. 20th 2019 12:49 pm ET

Staples is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $160 at retailers like B&H or Amazon, this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the best available. Color laser printers are normally on the more expensive side, so this is a rare chance to save on something that will keep your wallet more full in the future. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something of the all-in-one variety? We’ve got you covered! Canon’s All-in-One AirPrint-enabled laser printer is down to $124 right now, or if you’d rather go with Brother, you can pick up their All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer for $100.

Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer features:

  • Maximum Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi
  • Maximum Print Size: 8.5 x 14″
  • Minimum Print Size: 3 x 5″
  • Print Speed: 18 ppm
  • First Print Out Time: 12 Seconds
  • Mobile Printing Capability
  • Input Capacity: 150 Sheets
  • Monthly Duty Cycle: 30,000 Pages
  • USB 2.0, Ethernet, & Wi-Fi Connectivity
