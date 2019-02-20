Enjoy color laser printing w/ Xerox’s AirPrint-enabled printer for $90 shipped (Reg. $160)

Staples is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $160 at retailers like B&H or Amazon, this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the best available. Color laser printers are normally on the more expensive side, so this is a rare chance to save on something that will keep your wallet more full in the future. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Looking for something of the all-in-one variety? We’ve got you covered! Canon’s All-in-One AirPrint-enabled laser printer is down to $124 right now, or if you’d rather go with Brother, you can pick up their All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer for $100.
Xerox Phaser Wireless Color Laser Printer features:
- Maximum Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi
- Maximum Print Size: 8.5 x 14″
- Minimum Print Size: 3 x 5″
- Print Speed: 18 ppm
- First Print Out Time: 12 Seconds
- Mobile Printing Capability
- Input Capacity: 150 Sheets
- Monthly Duty Cycle: 30,000 Pages
- USB 2.0, Ethernet, & Wi-Fi Connectivity