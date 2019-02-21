The AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker gets a rare price drop today, now down to $24

Kohl’s is offering the AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker for $23.99 using code SNOWDAY20 at checkout. Now, you’ll need to hit the $75 shipping threshold to avoid the delivery fees here. Otherwise you’ll need to get lucky and hope a store near you has one for pickup. But deals on this venerable coffee maker are rare at best, so it’s certainly worth it for anyone making a larger Kohl’s purchase. Regularly $30, it really ever only goes on sale once a year on Amazon for the most part. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

