The AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker gets a rare price drop today, now down to $24

- Feb. 21st 2019 4:20 pm ET

Kohl’s is offering the AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker for $23.99 using code SNOWDAY20 at checkout. Now, you’ll need to hit the $75 shipping threshold to avoid the delivery fees here. Otherwise you’ll need to get lucky and hope a store near you has one for pickup. But deals on this venerable coffee maker are rare at best, so it’s certainly worth it for anyone making a larger Kohl’s purchase. Regularly $30, it really ever only goes on sale once a year on Amazon for the most part. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s more traditional coffeemaker you’re after, we also have Nespresso’s highly-rated Inissa brewer for $100 (Reg. $170+) and Cuisinart’s thermal coffeemaker-meets-single-serve brewer at $169 (Reg. $200+). Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more options, or forget the coffee and just grab some chocolate shakes from Amazon

AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker:

  • Rapid, total immersion brewing process makes delicious full flavored coffee without bitterness
  • Makes 1 to 3 cups per pressing in about one minute, Brews regular American style coffee
  • Brews espresso style coffee for use in lattes and other espresso based drinks, the brewing process takes about 30 seconds
  • Microfilter means no grit in your cup (unlike a French press), Clean up takes just seconds
  • Available with zippered nylon tote bag – great for travel, Made in the U.S.A
