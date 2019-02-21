Cuisinart’s thermal coffeemaker-meets-single-serve brewer is down to $169 (Reg. $200+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Cuisinart SS-20 10-Cup Coffee Center for $169 shipped. Simply login in to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $200 at Williams-Sonoma, similar models are currently on sale for $181 at Best Buy and go for around $229 on Amazon with a few extra accessories. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with its 3-year warranty, this is a “fully automatic thermal coffeemaker on one side and a single-serve brewer on the other.” It also has a removable 40-oz. water reservoir, charcoal water filter, brew strength control and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the hybrid operation and price tag are overkill for you, we also have Nespresso’s highly-rated Inissa brewer for $100 (Reg. $170+) and Calphalon’s special brew coffee maker at $80 (50% off). Not to mention this gooseneck kettle, which is great for pour-over coffee at just $34 (Reg. $56).

