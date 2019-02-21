Cuisinart’s thermal coffeemaker-meets-single-serve brewer is down to $169 (Reg. $200+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Cuisinart SS-20 10-Cup Coffee Center for $169 shipped. Simply login in to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $200 at Williams-Sonoma, similar models are currently on sale for $181 at Best Buy and go for around $229 on Amazon with a few extra accessories. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with its 3-year warranty, this is a “fully automatic thermal coffeemaker on one side and a single-serve brewer on the other.” It also has a removable 40-oz. water reservoir, charcoal water filter, brew strength control and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If the hybrid operation and price tag are overkill for you, we also have Nespresso’s highly-rated Inissa brewer for $100 (Reg. $170+) and Calphalon’s special brew coffee maker at $80 (50% off). Not to mention this gooseneck kettle, which is great for pour-over coffee at just $34 (Reg. $56).
Cuisinart SS-20 10-Cup Coffee Center:
Cuisinart SS-20 Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Single-Serve Brewer Coffeemaker, Silver ; Includes: [Coffeemaker 3-Year Limited Warranty] The Cuisinart Coffee Center features a fully automatic thermal coffeemaker on one side and a single-serve brewer on the other. Sipping solo or serving a crowd, it’s always easy to enjoy the gourmet taste you expect from Cuisinart. Cuisinart Coffee Bar capsules are included for an exceptional single serve experience. One coffeemaker that does the job of two and frees up more space on your counter – that’s Cuisinart at its best! Product Details The Cuisinart Coffee Center features a fully automatic thermal coffeemaker on one side and a single-serve brewer on the other.