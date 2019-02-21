Amazon offers Smart Fire TV Edition HDTVs from just $100 shipped (Reg. $180, Today only)

Feb. 21st 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Best Buy via Amazon is offering up to 44% off a pair of its Fire TV edition smart TVs.  You can grab the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition (32LF221U19) for $99.99 shipped. It has sold for between $130 and $180, is now at the Amazon all-time low and is also matched direct at Best Buy today. This HDTV has Fire TV built-in providing access to thousands of streaming channels, apps and more. It also includes an Alexa Voice Remote and 3 HDMI inputs. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details and options below.

The official Best Buy Amazon store is also offering Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19) at $99.99 shipped. This one isn’t quite as deep of a deal, but it is a new Amazon all-time low. It might be worth a look in case you prefer the way the bezel and stand looks on this one.

If you’re looking for something larger, here’s Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $328 (Reg. $430) plus even more right here.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition:

  • Toshiba HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.
  • With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
  • Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
