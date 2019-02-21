Amazon offers Smart Fire TV Edition HDTVs from just $100 shipped (Reg. $180, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Best Buy via Amazon is offering up to 44% off a pair of its Fire TV edition smart TVs. You can grab the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition (32LF221U19) for $99.99 shipped. It has sold for between $130 and $180, is now at the Amazon all-time low and is also matched direct at Best Buy today. This HDTV has Fire TV built-in providing access to thousands of streaming channels, apps and more. It also includes an Alexa Voice Remote and 3 HDMI inputs. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details and options below.

The official Best Buy Amazon store is also offering Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19) at $99.99 shipped. This one isn’t quite as deep of a deal, but it is a new Amazon all-time low. It might be worth a look in case you prefer the way the bezel and stand looks on this one.

If you’re looking for something larger, here’s Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $328 (Reg. $430) plus even more right here.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED Fire TV Edition: