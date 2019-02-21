Take up to $200 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Amazon, cert. refurbs from $450 via Woot

- Feb. 21st 2019 7:03 am ET

Feature
0

Amazon is currently taking up to $200 off previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro models. The biggest savings come via the Wi-Fi 512GB model at $799. This offer is also available at B&H. If you’re looking for the absolute lowest price today, Woot has a 24-hour sale on certified refurbished models from $449.99 Prime shipped, which is also good for $200 off. Both instances are $50 better than our previous mention. Woot includes a full one-year warranty on these refurbished models.

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a new case. We recommend this option from JETech that’s available in various colors from just $7.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP Camera

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp