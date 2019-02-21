Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits Amazon all-time low at $99 shipped (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Silver for $99 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $129, with the next offer being $120 at B&H. Apple’s in-house Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. Charges with integrated Lightning port. Learn more here.

Go the more traditional route and opt for Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. It costs over 50% less, offers hyper-fast scrolling and up to 70 days of power on a single charge. Of course, you’ll lose out on some of those Apple-specific features as a trade-off.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features: