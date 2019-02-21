Store your homemade brews in this 6-pack of glass bottles for $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Super Deal (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the Chef’s Star Case of Six 16-ounce Easy Cap Beer Bottles for $13.49 Prime shipped. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest price this pack of bottles has been in almost two years. Whether you make your own beer, soda or kombucha, these bottles will come in handy if you want to share your homemade drinks with friends and family. They feature a swing pop-up lid with rubber gaskets to help keep liquids secure and fresh. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
If you’ve always wanted to make your own drinks but don’t know where to start, Amazon has a selection of kits for beer, soda, and even kombucha. Whatever you choose to create, don’t forget to label your bottles appropriately.
Chef’s Star Easy Cap Beer Bottles feature:
- High Quality Glass – Chef’s Star Resealable Beer Bottles Are Made From The Highest Quality Glass To Prevent Shattering And Breaking. Ideal For Home Brew And To Enjoy With Friends.
- Secure Seal Caps – Swing Pop Up Lid Makes For A Easy And Reliable Capping Experience With Its Sturdy Steel Wire Assembly And Thick Rubber Gaskets. Securely Seal Your Beer With Our Seal Caps.
- Multi Purpose – Our Premium Beer Bottles Can Be Used For Many Different Purposes Including Storing Kombucha, Kefir, Soda Or Beer Among Other Liquids.